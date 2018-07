The AEC: The new advocate for Africa’s energy sector

The African Energy Chamber, which looks to drive the development of the re-emergence of Africa's energy industry. The association is backed by energy leaders from all over the continent and it has finally been formally established. Joining CNBC Africa fore more about the chamber and the opportunities it presents for Africa's energy sector is NJ Ayuk, Chairmen of the African Energy Chamber. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/