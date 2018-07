VAIDS deadline ends: What’s next for the scheme and Nigeria’s tax collection plans?

Nigeria's Voluntarily Assets and Income Declaration scheme offered a grace period from the 1st of July 2017 to the 31st of March 2018 initially and then extended the deadline to the 30th of June which ended on Saturday. What is next for the scheme and Nigeria's tax collection plans? Oyeyemi Oke, Partner at AO2 Law joins CNBC Africa to discuss this.