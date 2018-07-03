Can the US private sector boost Kenya’s Big 4 agenda?

The US private sector has had a long history of investment in Kenya to drive economic growth and prosperity. American Chamber of Commerce Kenya Economic Summit 2018 hopes to drive a long-term collaborative platform for strategic engagement between the Kenyan government and the U.S. private sector, exploring capital efficient, innovative development solutions to support the realization of the Big 4 Agenda. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the opportunities is Maxwell Okello, CEO of Amcham Kenya. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/