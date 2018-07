EA Debate: Discussing Rwanda’s plans to go cashless

Banks in Africa are now aligning with the current global disruption, with the latest player being I&M Bank Rwanda. In this episode of Rwanda debate, CNBC Africa speaks to the CEO of I&M Bank Rwanda LtD, Robin Bairstow; Jens Glaso, founder, Blockbonds & Creator of the Spenn Application and Norbert Haguma, Head, Blockchain Hub, Transform Africa on digitizing Rwanda’s currency, and the modalities of the ecosystem that I&M has pioneered.