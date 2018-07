Gijima Group’s Robert Gumede on SA’s role in Africa’s growth

South Africa’s role in the development of Intra-African Trade is the topic of discussion with Robert Gumede, Executive Chairman of the Gijima Group. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila at the launch of the South Africa – Africa Trade and Investment Programme (SATIPP), facilitated by Afreximbank and ECIC. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/