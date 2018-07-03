Nigeria’s broadband strategy

In 2013, stake holders in Nigeria’s telco space, drafted the National Broadband plan which aimed to achieve 30 per cent broadband penetration in 2018. With six months left to go, and broadband penetration according to the NCC at 22 per cent in March, how likely is it that they will meet their target. CNBC Africa put that question to Anthony Eke, Acting Divisional Head: Infrastructure and transport at Diamond Bank, who joins to discuss Nigeria's broadband plans and more.