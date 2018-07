Right to food – Kenya post-budget analysis

A post analysis of Kenya’s 2018/2019 national budget notes that the government could allocate as much as 50 per cent of the Ksh62.4 billion conditional cash transfers to county governments to be spent on food and nutritional security. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this is the man who prepared the analysis from a “Right to Food” perspective, Alex Owino, and the Initiative’s Project Lead Layla Liebetrau.