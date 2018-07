Stokvel collaboration to buy and own property

The increasing costs in the bond market and home loan interest rates are leaving many South Africans unable to afford homes. The Property Stokvel Investment Club is trying to make owning property for black South Africans easier and more accessible. CNBC Africa is joined by Nicolas Manyike, Founder and Chairperson of the Property Stokvel Investment Club for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/