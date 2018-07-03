Talking Books Ep 12: Author David Robbins’ 21st-century journey into humanity’s greatest migration

On this episode of Talking Books CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers takes a 21st-century journey with author David Robbins along the pathways travelled by our ancestors around 85 000 years ago as they left Africa to populate the world. The book Walking to Australia – 21th Century Excursions Into Humanity’s Greatest Migration follows the route they took to finally reach Australia about 20 000 years ago. The author travelled intermittently along this route for eight years, and the book reveals a tangle of new experiences and responses, from which the linkages between primeval past and complex present gradually emerge.