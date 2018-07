Aspen’s Stavros Nicolaou on where opportunities lie in the Brics market

South African minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies is hosting his BRICS counters, just outside Johannesburg. The meetings are focused on Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity for BRICS nations and the 4th Industrial Revolution. CNBC Africa is joined by Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive, Aspen Pharmacare. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/