Building the infrastructure needed by African smart cities

Smart cities are on the way as part of an answer to social service delivery challenges. By merging digital capabilities with real world service and access they create an innovative way to tackle and enhance urban functions. CNBC Africa is joined by Byron Clatterbuck, CEO of SEACOM, who believes that the way forward for smart cities in Africa begins with the right infrastructure. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/