Could Eskom be looking to get rid of 15000 employees?

According to a report, the management of cash-strapped Eskom is set to lay off 15 000 workers as they look to recover unpaid bills and increase tariffs to boost revenues by about 50 per cent in four years. Eskom which depends on government support to service its 368 billion rand debt is looking into what it calls a liability management exercise to implement a turnaround plan, according to the report. CNBC Africa is joined by Eskom Spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe for more.