French President Macron visits music legend Fela Kuti’s nightclub

President Macron made an iconic stop at the Afrika Shrine; a nightclub founded by legendary Nigerian Afrobeat star Fela Kuti, where he announced the planned launch of the "Season of African cultures 2020". The event is intended to be the face of African culture in Europe. When asked about previous visits to the legendary Lagos club, Macron said: “I can’t tell you everything that happened when I used to come to the Shrine because what happens at the Shrine stays at the Shrine.”