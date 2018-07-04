What drives advertising mogul Sir John Hegarty? | What Drives You

Join Karen Tso and Sir John Hegarty for a journey into the advertising legend's career. Hegarty has made a name for himself by helping found three of the world’s most iconic advertising agencies - Saatchi & Saatchi, TBWA and BBH. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi