Building the entrepreneurship mind-set in Nigeria

Brookings Institution says its trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million. While extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute. CNBC Africa explores how the entrepreneurship mind-set can help salvage this worrying trend and improve the quality of human capital available in the country to unlock economic value with Austin Okere, CWG PLC. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/