ECIC’s Kutoane Kutoane on tackling barriers to intra-African trade

The South Africa South – Africa Trade and Investment Programme (SATIPP), was launched last week in Sandton by Afreximbank and ECIC. CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila spoke to Kutoane Kutoane, CEO of ECIC, about the importance of encouraging intra-African trade links, and the easy movement of goods and people across the continent. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/