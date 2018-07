IFC’s outlook for Nigeria’s fertiliser industry

The International Finance Corporation recently announced a one billion-dollar debt financing for Indorama Eleme fertiliser and chemicals Nigeria, for the construction of a new fertiliser line that will expand its capacity of urea fertiliser to more than 2.8 million Tonnes. Eme essien lore, IFC’s Country Manager for Nigeria joins me to discuss this deal and the progress of the fertilizer industry in Nigeria. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/