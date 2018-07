Is debt crippling cocoa processing in Nigeria?

Nigeria's cocoa processors have reported several challenges, including high import duties in European markets and the high cost of cocoa beans. These challenges they say make it more difficult for processing factories to tap into export demand. Akin Laoye, Executive Director at FTN Cocoa processors joins CNBC Africa to shed some light on the issues. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/