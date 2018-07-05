Home Videos Macron’s plans for Africa Macron’s plans for Africa The Tony Elumelu Foundation hosted President of France, Emmanuel Macron and over 2,000 budding entrepreneurs from across Africa on Wednesday, where Macron disclosed France's investment plans. By CNBC Africa - July 5, 2018 0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos CBN woos importers to trade Chinese yuan Videos IFC’s outlook for Nigeria’s fertiliser industry Videos Building the entrepreneurship mind-set in Nigeria Videos We tried out the world’s fanciest McDonald’s | CNBC Reports Videos How best to minimise risk of identity theft on online banking platforms Advertisement Advertisement