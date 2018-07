Travel & Hospitality Sector to provide 1.5 million jobs in Kenya

Travel and Hospitality Sector is expected to provide 1.5 million jobs in Kenya, representing 8.5 per cent of total employment. In its annual report, online travel agency Jumia Travel, revealed the technology trends shaping the sector and the outlook of sector. To break down the findings of the report CNBC Africa is joined by Estelle Verdier, COO of Jumia Travel.