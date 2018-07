Ugandans take gov’t to court over social media tax

A new tax of $0.05 per day on social media took effect on July 1, 2018 in Uganda. This has received uproar from Ugandans and has seen a group of influencers file a law suit against the government and others petitioning the speaker of parliament to recall parliament from recess and rescind the law that approved taxes on social media and mobile money. For more on this, CNBC Africa is joined by Kenneth Agutamba, Chief Strategist at ICS.