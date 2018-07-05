Understanding Nigeria’s cement wars

Dangote Cement plc has issued N50 billion in Series 1 and 2 Notes under its N150 billion planned Commercial Paper Program. Competitor, CCNN, isn’t far behind in big announcements. The cement producer is set to merge with fellow BUA Group subsidiary the Kalambaina Cement Company. But what impact will these moves have on Nigeria’s cement space? To answer this CNBC Africa is joined by Shamsudeen Salami, Analyst at Financial Derivatives. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/