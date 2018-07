Exploring opportunities for Africa and the French connection

Since its launch in 2003, Trace TV has strived to carve a niche as a cultural bridge between France, Africa and the rest of the world. Trace hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the Afrika Shrine in Lagos as part of the 2020 African Cultures season. Chairman and CEO of Trace TV, Olivier Laouchez joined CNBC to discuss the opportunities for Africa and the French connection. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/