Kenya’s brisk recovery

Kenya's real GDP growth accelerated to 5.7 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2018 from a 4.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2017. Yvonne Mhango, Director, SSA Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss Kenya's brisk recovery.