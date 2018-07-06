MindSpace TV EP2: Fly farming, Finance 101, Retirement & disability insurance made easy for SMEs

In this episode of Mindspace TV, agricultural engineer and fly farmer Jason Drew reveals that one can simultaneously be an environmentalist and a capitalist; Coaching is not only for top sports people, even executives need coaching from time to time, explains Dr Jerry Gule, CEO of the Institute of People Management; Many of us feel we lack financial education, but help is at hand. Tebogo Mabogoane-Gunn joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to talk Finance 101, retirement and disability insurance made easy for small and medium enterprises, with Malusi Ndlovu, GM, Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.