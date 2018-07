President Macron visits Fela Kuti’s Afrika shrine in Lagos

French President Emmanuel Macron first visited the Afrika shrine in Lagos as a 23 year old when he was interning in the French Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory. He says that back then he never imagined he'd come back to it as the President of France. CNBC Africa's Damilola Ade-Odiachi brings us this report.