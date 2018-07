Where opportunities lie for SA corporates targeting the Australian market

The case of Woolworths' troubled collaboration with Australian high-end retailer, David Jones has left them with a drop in share price by half and the loss of R7.2 billion earlier this year. CNBC Africa is joined by Ian Matthews, Bravura Head of Business Development, to tell us about the potential of South African corporates still investing in the Australian market. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/