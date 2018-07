Is Africa ready to fully embrace renewables?

Renewable energy is said to be the way forward for rural electrification in Africa. The newly signed Power Purchase Agreements for 27 Independent Power Projects will finally see R60 billion worth of investment poured in the renewable energy sector. Joining CNBC Africa is Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power, Utilities & Infrastructure at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.