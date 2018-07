African Union’s self-financing plan: Is it possible?

Back in 2016, the African Union adopted a self-funding proposal which required member states to implement a 0.2 per cent levy on eligible imports to fund the Union. However, the policy is yet to take effect as many countries have not applied it. Teddy Kaberuka, Economic Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/