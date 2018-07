Driving youth entrepreneurship in Africa

The Youth for Africa and SDGs Portal-Platform designed for young African entrepreneurs with the intent of cultivating an ecosystem that will promote mentor-ship, funding, information-sharing and networking was launched by the United Nations Development Program facilitated by Accenture. Sandiso Simelane, Spokesperson for the Youth For Africa and SDGs platform joined CNBC Africa to discuss this development. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/