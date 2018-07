How companies can bounce back from a damaged reputation

Global consultancy firm McKinsey has paid back the money it received unlawfully from Eskom, there are calls for the company to be charged a penalty. Joining CNBC Africa to talk about how the value of consulting of developing a strategy is determined as well as how Mckinsey will re-build its brand is Janine Hills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vuma Reputation Management. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/