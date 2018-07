JSE calls for Financial Reporting Investigation panel

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has made a call for nominations for interested parties to serve on the Financial Reporting Investigation Panel. The FRIP is a joint venture with SAICA which according to their sens announcement will advise the JSE in cases of alleged noncompliance with the IFRS. CNBC Africa is joined by Bongeka Nodada, SAICA Project Director: Financial Reporting. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/