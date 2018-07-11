Absa unveils new logo, introduces WhatsApp banking

Today marked a very special milestone for one of Africa's biggest banks. Barclays Africa Group Limited, which owns subsidiaries including Absa Bank in 10 African countries has been renamed Absa Group Limited. This is a result of Barclays Africa Group’s separation from Barclays PLC after the latter reduced its majority shareholding in the African group to a minority level of 14.9 per cent in 2017. The separation process will be completed in 2020. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, of Absa, Maria Ramos on the sidelines of the event about the group's way forward. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/