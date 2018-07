Johannesburg mayor calls for arrest of Gupta brothers

The mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba has waded into the Gupta with an open letter to Shaun Abrahams, the head of the national prosecuting authority calling on him to arrest the controversial Indian brothers. Mashaba acting in his own capacity has given Abrahams 60 days in which to respond to the open letter. He gave CNBC Africa his reasons behind the letter