Portfolio Watch EP7: A Ramaphosa market at a Zuma valuation

Since Ramaphoria we have seen a resurgent rand, bond and stock market, but when reality sets in, we realise that change comes about as fast as an oil tanker takes to turn. We believe that the South African economy is in the early stages of an economic cycle, which bodes well for cyclical sectors. Today Portfolio Watch looks at stocks to keep in your portfolio as to take advantage of the rising tide, joined by Andrew Dittberner, Chief Investment Officer: Private Client Securities, Old Mutual Wealth and Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager, Rand Swiss Offshore.