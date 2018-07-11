The disruptive impact of social media, fake news on Nigerian politics

While social media has many advantages, sometimes getting real-time news to help everyday citizens make informed decisions may come at a cost when the information is distorted from source to drive propaganda and influence political views. CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Francis Jakpor, Program Manager, Election Fact-Checking Project, Paradigm Initiative and Tonye Bakare, Online editor, Guardian Newspapers to discuss how the media is impacting society. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/