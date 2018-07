Woolworths recalls rice over #Listeria fears

Woolworths has recalled its Savory Rice Mix product after one of its suppliers was identified as the likely source of a Listeria outbreak in Europe. All frozen vegetables from one of its factories in Hungary were recalled "due to potential Listeria contamination". The factory supplies sweetcorn used in Woolworths’ rice mix. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Karin Carstensen, Legal & Compliance Technologist for Woolworths Food.