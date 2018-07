Alexander Forbes’ outlook for South African equities

The decline the South African equity market is a reflection of the country's loss of hope in the initial hysteria of "Ramaphoria". On top of this we saw South Africa’s business confidence fall for a fifth month in June, with main contributors being the sharp decline in the rand and constant anxiety over US-China trade wars. Rob Price from Alexander Forbes Investments joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/