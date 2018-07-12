How companies are handling investment research in the era of fake news

Activist short-selling is a relatively new phenomenon in the South African financial markets. A recent example is Viceroy's report on Capitec earlier this year which sent the bank’s share price crashing by as much as 25 per cent. So what are the strategies and tactics of short sellers and how can you assess such activities in respect of professionalism and legality? Joining CNBC Africa is Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer at BLSA to talk about their report titled Investment Research in the Era of Fake News. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/