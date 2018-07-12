Home Videos John Vlismas’ career, money lessons John Vlismas’ career, money lessons On this segment of #MoneyTalk$, internationally acclaimed comedian and entertainer John Vlismas joins CNBC Africa to share his money and career lessons. By CNBC Africa - July 12, 2018 0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos How companies are handling investment research in the era of fake news Videos South Africa gold mining production declines Videos NIRDA calls for new measures to boost exports Videos Afreximbank Intra-African Trade Chief outlines strategy to transform Africa Videos Bestselling author Daniel Pink: This is how you prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution Advertisement Advertisement