NIRDA calls for new measures to boost exports

Rwanda’s National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA) has issued an open call campaign to industries in the country, to apply for support in boosting their competitiveness and increase in domestic production and exports. Joining CNBC Africa to help break this down from a data and impact perspective is Kampeta Sayinzoga, Director General of NIRDA. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/