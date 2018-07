South Africa, AU urge Nigeria to join Africa’s free trade area

Zambia and Nigeria have been asked to join other African countries who have signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Following South Africa President Cyril’s Ramaphosa’s request at the Afreximbank’s 25th anniversary, the AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga made this request in an exclusive interview with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/