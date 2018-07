South Africa gold mining production declines

South Africa’s mining production and sales report shows a sector yet again in decline and a threat to the wider economy. Mining production fell by 2.6 per cent year on year in May, primarily on the back of a 16.2 per cent decline in the gold sector. Joining CNBC Africa is Peter Major, Director Mining at Cadiz Corporate Solutions. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/