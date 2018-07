The impact of Naspers unbundling on SA investors?

Naspers sold 190 million shares in Tencent worth $9.8 billion earlier this year. The internet and media group has seen its stocks scrambling following this, with Tencent weighing down their performance as recently as Tuesday of this week. What does the unbundling of Naspers mean for South African investors? Arthur Karas, Fund Manager of Old Mutual Edge 28 Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.