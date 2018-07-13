Afreximbank’s George Elombi on how AfCFTA would work in an era of protectionism

At the ongoing Afreximbank Annual meetings in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital territory, George Elombi, Executive Vice President of Governance, Legal and Corporate Services joined CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for a discussion about how the AfCFTA would work in an era of protectionism and rising global trade tensions and also shares his thoughts about what we should expect from next 25 years of Afrexim Bank. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/