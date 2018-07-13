How Afreximbank can help Africa achieve its trade goals

The scope for trading between African countries has been quite limited because many of the countries focus on commodities. That’s according to Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Finance Minister. CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole caught up with him at the ongoing Afreximbank Annual Meeting in Abuja and they discussed the strategies that the bank would need to overcome to achieve its mandate of growing intra-African trade. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/