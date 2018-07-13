MindSpace TV EP3: Breaking through barriers, retirement planning, pros & cons of F2F meetings

In this episode of Mindspace TV, we speak to Hugh Hacking, GM, Corporate Customer Solutions about retirement planning; Mandy Collins, freelance writer on makes sense of an ever more connected world, and whether we should abandon face-to-face meetings; Michelle Acton, Principal Consultant, Old Mutual Corporate Consultants talks on moving your company from a stand-alone to an umbrella fund; but first we talk to Ipeleng Mkhari CEO and Founder of Motseng Investment Holdings on breaking through barriers.