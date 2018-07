Ndileka Mandela on the new Nelson Mandela notes

We are five days away from national commemoration of Nelson Mandela's centenary and in celebration of that, The South African Reserve Bank is launching new commemorative bank notes and coins in Pretoria today. CNBC Africa's Aviwe Mtila was in attendance and spoke to Ndileka Mandela, Social Activist and the first grandchild of the late statesman's first child.