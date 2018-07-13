Net1 CEO responds to allegations of sabotaging Post Office’s take-over of grant payments

The South African Social Security Agency, which has been experiencing problems in paying beneficiaries says it has stabilized its system and paid out about R746 million of the R1 billion for grant payments. SASSA has pointed fingers at tech giant Net1. Net1 administers grant payments through its subsidiary, Cash Paymaster, and have been accused of deceiving beneficiaries for financial gain. SASSA laid a complaint against Net1 companies providing cash grants, accusing them of deceiving beneficiaries earlier in the week. Herman Kotze, CEO Net1 joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/