Payment24 CEO Nolan Daniel reveals expansion plans

South African fuel payment system innovator Payment24 is enjoying strong pan-African growth and it is now expanding into the rest of Africa. The company is also accelerating its international growth out of a new office in San Francisco. Joining CNBC Africa to talk more about this journey as well as the growth of the digital economy in Africa is joint CEO of Payment24, Nolan Daniel. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/